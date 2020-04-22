South Korea Bourse May Reclaim 1,900-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 1.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,900-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices and stimulus hopes. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the technology stocks and utilities were capped by weakness from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 16.77 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 1,896.15 after trading between 1,844.85 and 1,897.90. Volume was 805 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won. There were 435 gainers and 404 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.36 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.63 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.21 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.22 percent, LG Electronics retreated 0.38 percent, Lotte Chemical sank 0.74 percent, SK Hynix spiked 3.20 percent, S-Oil slid 0.59 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.23 percent, Hyundai Steel declined 2.58 percent, POSCO fell 0.58 percent, SK Telecom jumped 2.39 percent, KEPCO soared 4.19 percent, Hyundai Motors dropped 0.96 percent and Kia Motors skidded 1.56 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 23,475.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 232.15 points or 2.81 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 soared 62.75 points or 2.29 percent to 2,799.31.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices after the historic drop earlier this week when the front month crude oil contract turned negative for the first time in history.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.21 or 19.1 percent at $13.78 a barrel, after having dropped to a low of $10.26 earlier in the session. Prices had hit a high of $16.20 before paring some gains.

Buying interest was also generated by news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as later today.

Closer to home, South Korea will on Thursday see an advance estimate for Q1 gross domestic product. In the three months prior, GDP was up 1.3 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.