South Korea Bourse May Flirt With 2,000-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 130 points or 6.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,960-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic amidst continued volatility, thanks to hopes for economic stimulus to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to at least open higher but are likely in for another wild ride.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following a rebound from the oil companies and a mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 8.16 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 1,962.93 after trading between 1,934.72 and 1,968.17.

Among the actives, S-Oil soared 4.20 percent, while SK Innovation jumped 1.41 percent, Shinhan Financial collected 0.33 percent, Hana Financial skidded 1.08 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.74 percent, Samsung SDI slid 0.51 percent, LG Electronics spiked 3.81 percent, LG Display lost 0.38 percent, SK Hynix accelerated 2.53 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.23 percent, KEPCO plunged 3.51 percent, Hyundai Motors sank 1.92 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 3.18 percent and KB Financial and POSCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks showed wild swings on Tuesday before eventually finishing the day sharply higher.

The Dow surged 826.82 points or 3.47 percent to end at 24,677.84, while the NASDAQ soared 315.08 points or 3.96 percent to 8,265.75 and the S&P 500 jumped 94.85 points or 3.45 percent to 2,841.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting after the Dow plummeted by more than 2,000 points on Monday to its lowest closing level in over a year.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders expressed uncertainty about the timing and efficacy of Trump's proposed measures. Stocks showed a strong move back to the upside in the afternoon as traders expressed confidence that the government will eventually provide additional stimulus.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, one day after prices plummeted almost 25 percent as Saudi Arabia threatened to flood the market following a spat with Russia over production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April climbed $4.47 or 14.85 percent to $34.64 a barrel.

