South Korea Bourse May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 15 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,360-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on renewed optimism for economic stimulus in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and chemical companies, while the technology stocks and automobile producers were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 11.67 points or 0.50 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,358.41 after moving as low as 2,322.06. Volume was 862 million shares worth 11.7 trillion won. There were 514 decliners and 323 gainers.

Among the actives, KB Financial collected 0.12 percent, while Hana Financial and Samsung Electronics both climbed 1.50 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.80 percent, Samsung SDI surged 4.72 percent, SK Hynix and S-Oil both tumbled 1.73 percent, SK Innovation spiked 2.93 percent, LG Chem advanced 0.98 percent, Lotte Chemical skyrocketed 6.05 percent, POSCO dropped 0.96 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.22 percent, KEPCO tanked 1.87 percent, Hyundai Motor fell 0.30 percent, Kia Motors added 0.32 percent and Shinhan Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, fell from afternoon highs but still ended solidly in the green - cutting into the previous session's losses.

The Dow climbed 113.37 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 28,308.79, while the NASDAQ added 37.61 points or 0.33 percent to end at 11,516.49 and the S&P 500 gained 16.20 points or 0.47 percent to close at 3,443.12.

The rebound on Wall Street comes amid renewed optimism about lawmakers in Washington reaching an agreement on a new stimulus bill as Democrats and Republicans work to narrow their differences.

Reports that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could be available for emergency use in December if it gets positive results from its interim trial next month further aided sentiment.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Tuesday on expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and that OPEC and its allies will scale back production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.64 or 1.6 percent at $41.70 a barrel.

