South Korea Bourse May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 10 points or 0.4 percent along the way. Now at a seven-month closing high, the KOSPI rests just shy of the 2,205-point plateau and it's expected to move higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for overall trade and economy. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the oil and chemical companies were sapped by weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 7.62 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 2,204.18 after trading between 2,194.80 and 2,206.82. Volume was 638 million shares worth 4.9 trillion won. There were 437 gainers and 366 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.22 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.71 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.13 percent, Naver spiked 2.51 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.51 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.78 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 3.30 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.50 percent, S-Oil gained 0.52 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.99 percent, POSCO fell 0.20 percent, SK Telecom added 0.21 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.41 percent, Hyundai Motors added 0.40 percent and Kia Motors and Samsung Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended recent gains, pushing the major averages up to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 78.13 points or 0.28 percent to 28,455.09, while the NASDAQ gained 37.74 points or 0.42 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 rose 15.85 points or 0.49 percent to 3,221.22. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 2.2 percent and the S&P gained 1.7 percent.

The markets continue to rise on news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which has eliminated considerable uncertainty for the markets. There's also optimism that economic growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in Q3 was unrevised from the previous estimate, while a separate report noted an acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Friday as data from Baker Hughes showed a sharp increase in rig count in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended down $0.74 or 1.2 percent at $60.44 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.