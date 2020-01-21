South Korea Bourse May Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 30 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,240-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from technology stocks and industrial issues, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 22.95 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 2,239.69 after trading between 2,238.25 and 2,266.31.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.24 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 1.97 percent, Hana Financial added 0.43 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.60 percent, LG Electronics declined1.54 percent, SK Hynix lost 0.60 percent, POSCO retreated 1.21 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.21 percent, KEPCO sank 0.74 percent, Hyundai Motors shed 0.85 percent, Hyundai Mobis plunged 2.03 percent and Kia Motors was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks fluctuated on Tuesday before ending in the red, pulling back from last week's record closing highs.

The Dow shed 152.06 points or 0.52 percent to 29,196.04, while the NASDAQ lost 18.14 points or 0.19 percent to 9,370.81 and the S&P 500 fell 8.83 points or 0.27 percent to 3,320.79.

Stocks moved to the downside on concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese officials said the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in six deaths among nearly 300 confirmed cases, with the virus confirmed to be transmissible among humans.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the International Monetary Fund downwardly revised its forecast for global economic outlook on bigger than expected slowdowns in emerging markets like India.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the sharp climb in U.S. oil production outweighed concerns about supply disruptions in Libya. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March, slipped $0.20 or 0.3 percent to $58.38 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product later this morning; in the three months prior, GDP was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year.

