South Korea Bourse May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday wrote an emphatic finish to the three-day slide in which it had plummeted more than 160 points or 7.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,140-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a quicker than expected economic recovery following the Covid-19 shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished with huge gains across the board on Tuesday, erasing the previous session's heavy damage. Financials, technology stocks and industrials led the charge.

For the day, the index soared 107.23 points or 5.28 percent to finish at 2,138.05 after trading between 2,079.02 and 2,138.08. Volume was 947 million shares worth 13.4 trillion won. There were 868 gainers and 26 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 8.47 percent, while KB Financial spiked 7.37 percent, Hana Financial surged 8.66 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 4.41 percent, LG Electronics rose 3.66 percent, SK Hynix climbed 4.15 percent, S-Oil gained 3.33 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 9.39 percent, Lotte Chemical added 3.64 percent, POSCO perked 7.14 percent, SK Telecom advanced 3.98 percent, KEPCO gathered 4.77 percent, Hyundai Motors increased 4.64 percent and Kia Motors rallied 6.37 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Monday's gains.

The Dow surged 526.82 points or 2.04 percent to finish at 26,289.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 169.84 points or 1.75 percent to end at 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 spiked 58.15 points or 1.90 percent to close at 3,124.74.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rebounded much more than expected in May as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Positive sentiment was also generated by reports indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

During congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of improvement in the economy but cautioned that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $1.26 or 3.4 percent at $38.38 a barrel.

