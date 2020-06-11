South Korea Bourse May Extend Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday ended the nine-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 190 points or 8.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,175-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for a second wave of Covid-19 and a resulting economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials, although the chemical companies were mixed.

For the day, the index slid 18.91 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 2,176.78 after trading between 2,148.51 and 2,200.72. Volume was 814 million shares worth 16.6 trillion won. There were 660 decliners and 218 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial declined 2.11 percent, while KB Financial surrendered 3.20 percent, Hana Financial sank 2.19 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.44 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.18 percent, LG Display declined 3.57 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.53 percent, S-Oil plunged 3.65 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 3.21 percent, Lotte Chem shed 1.87 percent, LG Chem surged 5.23 percent, POSCO dropped 2.27 percent, SK Telecom lost 1.83 percent, KEPCO fell 0.68 percent, Hyundai Motors tumbled 2.69 percent and Kia Motors retreated 1.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 1,861.82 points or 6.90 percent to finish at 25,128.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 527.62 points or 5.27 percent to end at 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 188.04 points or 5.89 percent to close at 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, fueling worries that economic reopening caused a spike in infections after the number of hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in a dozen states.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department reported a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in May.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday as reports showing a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised the possibility of another lockdown and a likely drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or 8.2 percent at $36.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that export prices were up 0.6 percent on month in May, following the 2.2 percent monthly decline in April. On a yearly basis, export prices sank 8.2 percent after dropping 6.5 percent in the previous month.

Import prices were up 4.2 percent on month and down 12.8 percent on year after falling 5.7 percent on month and 14.6 percent on year in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.