South Korea Bourse May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 130 points or 8.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,835-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism regarding further stimulus to combat the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 29.07 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 1,836.21 after trading between 1,818.30 and 1,839.33.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial gained 0.90 percent, while KB Financial increased 1.25 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.05 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 1.03 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.69 percent, SK Hynix added 0.59 percent, S-Oil soared 3.25 percent, SK Innovation surged 4.70 percent, POSCO perked 2.17 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.26 percent, KEPCO rose 0.52 percent, Hyundai Motors skyrocketed 7.89 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 6.73 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the sessions, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 285.80 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 23,719.37, while the NASDAQ climbed 62.67 points or 0.77 percent to 8,153.58 and the S&O 500 rose 39.84 points or 1.45 percent to 2,789.82.

The markets are closed for Good Friday - so for the holiday-shortened week, the Dow surged 12.7 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 10.6 percent and the S&P soared 12.1 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as the Federal Reserve detailed additional actions to support the economy, overshadowing a report from the Labor Department showing another jump in first-time claims for jobless benefits.

But any negative sentiment generated by the data was offset by the Fed announcing additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices ended sharply lower on Thursday with traders looking ahead to the outcome of the production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $9.29 or 2.33 percent at $22.76 a barrel.

