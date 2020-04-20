South Korea Bourse May Extend Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 50 points or 2.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,900-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft with energy stocks expected to weigh after crude oil futures went negative for the first time ever. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index shed 16.17 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 1,898.36 after trading between 1,893.17 and 1,925.25. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 11.7 trillion won. There were 515 gainers and 337 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.05 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.39 percent, Hana Financial dropped 0.81 percent, Samsung Electronics declined 2.53 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.28 percent, Samsung SDI lost 1.22 percent, SK Hynix plunged 2.50 percent, S-Oil dipped 0.60 percent, SK Innovation jumped 1.33 percent, Lotte Chemical accelerated 3.35 percent, POSCO eased 0.28 percent, SK Telecom spiked 2.26 percent, KEPCO soared 3.64 percent, Hyundai Motors tanked 2.89 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 1.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 592.05 points or 2.44 percent to 23,650.44, while the NASDAQ dropped 89.41 points or 1.03 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 sank 51.40 points or 1.79 percent to 2,823.16.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

The front month contract settled at -$37.63 a barrel, as against Friday's settlement price of $18.27 a barrel. The previous low for a front-month contract was $9.75, way back in April 1986.

The tumble was due to rising concerns about the excess supply in the oil market and the lack of storage facility, and mounting fears about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

