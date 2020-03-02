South Korea Bourse May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday ended the three-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 120 points or 5.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,000-point plateau and it's expected to see some major acceleration on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for stimulus following weeks of heavy selling. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the technology and oil companies were sapped by weakness from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index collected 15.50 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 2,002.51 after trading between 1,969.34 and 2,017.07.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.31 percent, while KB Financial dropped 1.29 percent, Hana Financial sank 2.07 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.48 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.84 percent, LG Chem spiked 2.45 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 1.60 percent, SK Hynix soared 4.78 percent, POSCO tumbled 2.05 percent, SK Telecom declined 2.12 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.64 percent, S-Oil rose 0.15 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.88 percent, Hyundai Motors skidded 1.30 percent and Kia Motors plummeted 4.83 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded on Monday from the worst session since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow surged 1,293.96 points or 5.09 percent to end at 26,703.32, while the NASDAQ soared 384.80 points or 4.49 percent to 8,952.17 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.60 percent to 3,090.23.

The rebound on Wall Street was due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions. Traders also seem optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in February. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Monday as traders bet on hopes that OPEC and its allies will significantly cut crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.99 or 4.5 percent at $46.75 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release final Q4 numbers for gross domestic product and February figures for consumer prices. The previous reading for GDP was flat on quarter and up 2.2 percent on year. Overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.4 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year.

