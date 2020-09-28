South Korea Bourse May Extend Its Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 35 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,310-point plateau and it's tipped to see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with further bargain hunting expected amidst rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and automobile producers, while the oil and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 29.29 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 2,308.08 after trading between 2,291.32 and 2,314.81. Volume was 598 million shares worth 8.8 trillion won. There were 750 gainers and 123 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.55 percent, while Hana Financial added 0.73 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.52 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.29 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.48 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.18 percent, LG Chem eased 0.16 percent, S-Oil rose 0.20 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 1.78 percent, POSCO perked 1.04 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.87 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.54 percent, Hyundai Motor soared 3.24 percent, Kia Motors surged 3.41 percent and KB Financial and Lotte Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session with broadly based support.

The Dow spiked 410.10 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 27,584.06, while the NASDAQ surged 203.96 points or 1.87 percent to end at 11,117.53 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.14 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,351.60.

The strength on Wall Street followed a rally in the European markets, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Traders seem to shrug off recent concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election.

The markets also benefitted from optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday and the most active futures contract ended notably higher as optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package helped ease concerns about energy demand and supported oil prices.

