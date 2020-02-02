South Korea Bourse May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 65 points or 3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,120-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns over the coronavirus, which continues to spread. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower again on Friday following losses from the technology and industrial stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 28.99 points or 1.35 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,119.01 after peaking at 2,167.23. Volume was 696 million shares worth 7.12 trillion won. There were 709 decliners and 164 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.88 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.34 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.76 percent, Samsung Electronics sank 1.40 percent, LG Electronics plunged 2.23 percent, LG Display surged 4.41 percent, LG Chem was down 1.75 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.53 percent, POSCO retreated 1.56 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.22 percent, KEPCO lost 0.78 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.96 percent and Kia Motors plummeted 2.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well into the red throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.09 percent to 28,256.03, while the NASDAQ tumbled 148.00 points or 1.59 percent to 9,150 and the S&P 500 sank 58.14 points or 1.77 percent to 3,225.52. For the week, the Dow shed 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise. Chinese officials said 213 people have died, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 11,800.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than anticipated in December. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by growing concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.58 or 1.1 percent at $51.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract in nearly six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.