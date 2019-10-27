South Korea Bourse May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing 7 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,085-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the automobile producers, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 2.23 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 2,087.89 after trading between 2,079.30 and 2,091.24. Volume was 338.5 million shares worth 4.29 trillion won. There were 506 decliners and 302 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.68 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 2.73 percent, Hana Financial skidded 2.48 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.39 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.16 percent, LG Display fell 0.72 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.62 percent, POSCO plummeted 4.48 percent, SK Telecom dropped 1.26 percent, KEPCO added 0.59 percent, Hyundai Motors climbed 1.23 percent and Kia Motors gained 0.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early weakness on Friday, rebounding to hit their best closing levels in three months.

The Dow added 152.56 points or 0.57 percent to 26,958.06, while the NASDAQ gained 57.32 points or 0.70 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.41 percent to 3,022.55. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The upbeat comments about the trade talks added to the positive sentiment seen in reaction to the latest batch of earnings from the likes of Intel (INTC) and credit card giant Visa (V).

Crude oil moved moderately higher again on Friday, extending its recent upward trend on global trade optimism. West Texas Intermediate rose $0.43 to $56.66 a barrel, ending at its best closing level in a month.

