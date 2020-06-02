South Korea Bourse May Crack Resistance At 2,100 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 60 points or 3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,085-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery as business reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, automobile producers and shipbuilders.

For the day, the index climbed 22.11 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 2,087.19 after trading between 2,059.14 and 2,089.43. Volume was 985.1 million shares worth 10.1 trillion won. There were 639 gainers and 195 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 4.23 percent, while KB Financial surged 4.77 percent, Hana Financial collected 4.98 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.39 percent, LG Electronics gathered 2.74 percent, LG Chem dipped 0.25 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.36 percent, S-Oil climbed 1.51 percent, Lotte Chemical was up 0.26 percent, Samsung Heavy skyrocketed 18.27 percent, Daewoo Shipbuilding soared 14.41 percent, POSCO perked 3.56 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.22 percent, KEPCO increased 0.46 percent, Hyundai Motors advanced 2.50 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 5.49 percent and SK Innovation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 25,742.65, while the NASDAQ added 56.33 points or 0.59 percent to end at 9,608.38 and the S&P 500 rose 25.09 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,080.82.

The strength on Wall Street extended a recent upward trend amid optimism about an economic recovery as businesses reopen.

Traders have largely ignored the mass protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The protests have turned violent in many instances, but traders appear to believe that the unrest will be curtailed before having any meaningful impact on the economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid expectations the OPEC-led productions cuts will be extended. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.37 or 4 percent at $36.81 a barrel, the highest close since March.

