South Korea Bourse May Challenge Resistance At 2,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after ending the eight-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 220 points or 9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,490-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on earnings news and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the automobile producers, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology and chemical companies.

For the day, the index jumped 18.25 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 2,493.87 after trading between 2,460.96 and 2,495.77. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 16.8 trillion won. There were 530 decliners and 299 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.98 percent, while KB Financial plummeted 3.02 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.70 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 3.61 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.58 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.82 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 2.72 percent, LG Chem spiked 1.88 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 4.31 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.39 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.58 percent, POSCO dipped 0.21 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.22 percent, KEPCO soared 1.91 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 2.01 percent and Kia Motors added 0.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, reversing losses from the previous session.

The Dow soared 399.61 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 29,479.81, while the NASDAQ jumped 119.69 points or 1.02 percent to end at 11,829.29 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.14 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,58515. For the week, the Dow jumped 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P climbed 2.2 percent.

The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS) and DraftKings (DKNG), which all beat forecasts.

The markets also seemed to benefit from news that President Donald Trump's campaign continues to face setbacks in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, eliminating some of the lingering uncertainty about the outcome.

Traders also continue to express optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine even as new cases in the U.S. spiked to another new record high.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over excess supply and a weak outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.99 or 2.4 percent at $40.13 a barrel. But for the week, WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent.

