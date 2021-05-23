South Korea Bourse May Be Stuck In Neutral On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,155-point plateau and it may spin its wheels again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with oil stocks tipped to offer support while technology shares may fall under pressure. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the financials and chemical companies, gains from the automobile producers and mixed performances from the technology and oil stocks.

For the day, the index eased 5.86 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 3,156.42 after trading between 3,149.46 and 3,198.01. Volume was 787 million shares worth 14.6 trillion won. There were 674 gainers and 189 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.71 percent, while KB Financial tanked 2.93 percent, Hana Financial plunged 3.04 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.75 percent, Naver spiked 2.56 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.39 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 1.00 percent, S-Oil surrendered 2.69 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.72 percent, POSCO declined 1.37 percent, SK Telecom advanced 1.14 percent, KEPCO dipped 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.34 percent, Kia Motors soared 2.99 percent and SK Hynix and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday but faded as the day progressed, with only the Dow ending in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,207.84, while the NASDAQ sank 64.75 points or 0.48 percent to end at 13,470.99 and the S&P 500 eased 3.26 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,155.86. For the week, the NASDAQ rose 0.3 percent, the Dow lost 0.5 percent and the S&P fell 0.4 percent.

The mixed performance came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook but also remain wary of signs that the Federal Reserve will soon consider tapering its asset purchases.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected decrease in existing home sales in April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on reports that a cyclone may disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $1.64 or 2.7 percent at $63.58 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.7 percent in the week.

