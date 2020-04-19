South Korea Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 50 points or 2.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,910-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 57.46 points or 3.09 percent to finish at 1,914.53 after trading between 1,893.19 and 1,926.02. Volume was 1.6 billion shares worth 13.9 trillion won. There were 719 gainers and 144 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.60 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.41 percent, Hana Financial jumped 2.06 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 4.90 percent, LG Electronics soared 2.70 percent, LG Chem surged 5.69 percent, SK Hynix climbed 3.44 percent, S-Oil added 1.66 percent, SK Innovation rose 1.03 percent, SK Telecom advanced 1.27 percent, KEPCO gathered 1.73 percent, Hyundai Motors added 1.41 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 3.10 percent and POSCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opens sharply higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow climbed 704.81 points or 2.99 percent to 24,242.49, while the NASDAQ gained 117.78 points or 1.38 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.01 points or 2.68 percent to 2,874.56. For the week, the Sow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6.1 percent and the S&P was up 3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Healthcare publication STAT News also reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise.

Traders shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in March.

Crude oil prices plummeted to an 18-year low on Friday as huge stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.60 or 8 percent at $18.27 a barrel.

