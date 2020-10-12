South Korea Bourse Looking At Another Green Light

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market had climbed higher in eight straight sessions, soaring almost 140 points or 6.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,400-point plateau and it's got another firm lead for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with tech shares expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were broadly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and oil companies were limited by weakness from the chemical and industrial stocks.

For the day, the index gained 11.77 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 2,403.73 after trading between 2,393.74 and 2,409.42. Volume was 832 million shares worth 10.5 trillion won. There were 508 gainers and 324 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.35 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.26 percent, Hana Financial accelerated 2.00 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.17 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.50 percent, SK Hynix spiked 3.14 percent, Samsung SDI skidded 1.12 percent, LG Chem plunged 2.89 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 1.75 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.94 percent, SK Innovation soared 2.77 percent, POSCO shed 0.48 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor fell 0.28 percent, Kia Motors plummeted 2.36 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen in recent sessions and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 250.62 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 28,837.52, while the NASDAQ surged 296.32 points or 2.56 percent to end at 11,876.26 and the S&P 500 perked 57.09 points or 1.64 percent to close at 3,534.22.

Technology stocks led the markets higher, as reflected by the significant advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Apple (AAPL) posted a standout gain, surging up by 6.4 percent, while Facebook (FB) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) also moved notably higher.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) also showed a strong move to the upside after Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the social media giant to Buy from Hold.

The markets also continued to benefit from optimism about a new stimulus bill even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks will remain at an impasse until serious issues with the Trump administration's latest proposal are resolved.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid concerns over excess supply in the market and worries about a possible drop in energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were down $1.17 or 2.9 percent at $39.43 a barrel.

