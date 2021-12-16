South Korea Bourse Likely To Hand Back Support At 3,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,000-point plateau although the rally may stall on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking - especially among technology stocks - fueling a downward correction after sharp gains a day earlier. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following oil companies, technology stocks and automobile producers, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 17.02 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 3,006.41 after trading between 2,989.63 and 3,018.20. Volume was 397 million shares worth 8.4 trillion won. There were 416 decliners and 406 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.21 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.22 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.11 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.26 percent, LG Electronics increased 0.39 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.40 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.29 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.30 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.79 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 8.33 percent, POSCO perked 0.53 percent, SK Telecom soared 4.82 percent, KEPCO added 0.23 percent, Hyundai Motor was up 0.24 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.66 percent and Naver was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower, sinking to session lows at the close.

The Dow dipped 29.79 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 35,897.64, while the NASDAQ plummeted 385.15 points or 2.47 percent to close at 15,180.43 and the S&P 500 sank 41.18 points or 0.87 percent to end at 4,668.67.

The pull back on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, which was to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases and forecast as many as three interest rate hikes next year.

While some stocks benefited from reduced uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy, high-growth tech stocks fell sharply amid concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest rebound in first-time jobless claims last week, while the Fed also said U.S. industrial production increased less than expected in November. Also, the Commerce Department said housing starts and building permits both surged much more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, aided by data showing increased demand for energy in the U.S. and a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.51 or 2.1 percent at $72.38 a barrel.

