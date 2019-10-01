South Korea Bourse Likely To Face Resistance

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,070-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing concern for the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the chemical companies were limited by weakness from the technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 9.37 points or 0.45 percent to finish 2,072.42 after trading between 2,057.91 and 2,077.48. Volume was 381.58 million shares worth 3.73 trillion won. There were 506 gainers and 315 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 1.32 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.47 percent, Hana Financial declined 1.13 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.41 percent, LG Electronics plunged 1.34 percent, LG Display slid 0.71 percent, SK Hynix dipped 0.24 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.67 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.27 percent, POSCO shed 0.22 percent, SK Telecom sank 1.04 percent, KEPCO gained 0.58 percent, Hyundai Motors dropped 1.12 percent and Kia Motors retreated 1.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, slipping into the red with the losses accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 343.79 points or 1.28 percent to 26,573.04, while the NASDAQ lost 90.65 points or 1.13 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 fell 36.49 points or 1.23 percent to 2,940.25.

The downturn by stocks came followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management noting continued contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in September. With the unexpected drop, the index fell to its lowest level since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as pathetic in a post on Twitter.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday as weak economic data from across the globe continued to raise concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.45 or 0.8 percent at $53.62 a barrel, after having advanced to $54.84 earlier in the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.