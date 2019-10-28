South Korea Bourse Likely To Conquer 2,100-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than a dozen points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,095-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on continued optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the technology stocks, profit taking from the automobile producers and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index rose 5.71 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 2,093.60 after trading between 2,089.76 and 2,104.39. Volume was 264.5 million shares worth 3.71 trillion won. There were 457 gainers and 342 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial and KB Financial both collected 0.23 percent, while Hana Financial plummeted 4.24 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.79 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.55 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.88 percent, LG Display advanced 0.73 percent, POSCO sank 0.70 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.64 percent, KEPCO dropped 1.17 percent, Hyundai Motors tumbled 1.62 percent, Kia Motors skidded 1.32 percent and SK Hynix was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 touching a record closing high.

The Dow added 132.66 points or 0.49 percent to end at 27,090.72, while the NASDAQ gained 82.87 points or 1.01 percent to 8,325.99 and the S&P 500 rose 16.87 points or 0.56 percent to 3,039.42.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak on worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85 or 1.5 percent at $55.81 a barrel.

