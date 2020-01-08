South Korea Bourse Figures To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,150-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and industrial stocks.

For the day, the index skidded 24.23 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 2,151.31 after trading between 2,137.72 and 2,162.32. Volume was 900 million shares worth 8.6 trillion won. There were 847 decliners and 48 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 1.75 percent, while KB Financial fell 1.81 percent, Hana Financial shed 1.69 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.79 percent, LG Electronics declined 2.69 percent, LG Chem was down 2.89 percent, SK Hynix surged 3.62 percent, POSCO lost 1.72 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.21 percent, KEPCO plunged 3.47 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 5.19 percent, Hyundai Motors tumbled 3.03 percent and Kia Motors skidded 1.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and saw further upside as the day progressed.

The Dow added 161.41 points or 0.56 percent to 28,745.09, while the NASDAQ gained 60.66 points or 0.67 percent to 9.129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.49 percent to 3,253.05.

Buying interest picked up as President Donald Trump delivered a statement responding to last night's attack by Iran, indicating the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

The markets also benefited from the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in December.

Crude oil prices declined sharply to four-week lows on Wednesday as worries about U.S.-Iran tensions eased a bit and official data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February slipped $3.09 or 4.9 percent at $59.61 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.