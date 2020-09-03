South Korea Bourse Expected To Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, spiking almost 70 points or 3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,400-point plateau although investors are likely to cash in on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower after sharp gains in recent weeks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks, automobile producers and oil and chemical companies - while the financial shares were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 31.53 points or 1.33 percent to finish at 2,395.90 after trading between 2,382.23 and 2,401.78. Volume was 966 million shares worth 17.2 trillion won. There were 456 gainers and 367 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.66 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.80 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 1.58 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 3.68 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.92 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.11 percent, SK Hynix surged 4.24 percent, LG Chem spiked 3.50 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.66 percent, S-Oil was up 0.17 percent, SK Innovation soared 2.03 percent, POSCO perked 0.53 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.62 percent, KEPCO fell 0.47 percent, Hyundai Motors added 0.28 percent and Kia Motors climbed 1.18 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly negative as stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday as investors cashed in on recent gains.

The Dow plunged 807.77 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 28,292.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 598.34 points or 4.96 percent to end at 11,458.10 and the S&P 500 tumbled 125.78 points or 3.51 percent to close at 3,455.06.

The sell-off on Wall Street largely reflected profit taking as traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Stocks had been trending higher over the past several weeks, leading some analysts to suggest the recovery by the markets has been overdone.

In a marked reversal from recent sessions, tech stocks led the markets lower, as reflected by the nosedive by the NASDAQ.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in service sector activity in August.

Crude oil prices recovered after an early sharp fall on Thursday but still ended in the red on concerns about the pace of economic recovery and the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $41.37 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see July data for current account later this morning; in June, the current account surplus was $6.88 billion.

