South Korea Bourse Expected To Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in seven straight sessions, gathering almost 170 points or 7.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,420-point plateau, although it's overdue for profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher again on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, automobile producers and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index climbed 32.29 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 2,418.67 after trading between 2,396.11 and 2,429.36. Volume was 835 million shares worth 19.4 trillion won. There were 536 gainers and 307 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 6.48 percent, while KB Financial rallied 4.44 percent, Hana Financial collected 3.31 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.69 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 3.15 percent, SK Hynix eased 0.12 percent, LG Chem surged 5.28 percent, S-Oil jumped 4.23 percent, SK Innovation added 0.54 percent, POSCO perked 4.28 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.42 percent, KEPCO skyrocketed 7.97 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 5.29 percent, Kia Motors climbed 1.83 percent and Lotte Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were mixed for most of Tuesday's trade before sinking firmly into the red going into the close.

The Dow shed 104.53 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 27,686.91, while the NASDAQ tumbled 185.53 points or 1.69 percent to end at 10.782.37 and the S&P 500 fell 26.78 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,333.69.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of big-name tech stocks, with the NASDAQ extending the pullback seen over the two previous session - especially tech giants such as Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB).

Some optimism was generated by news that Russia has approved a vaccine for COVID-19, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it works quite effectively - although the speed of the development of the vaccine has raised questions about its safety.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices climbed by more than expected in July.

Crude oil futures ended with a loss Tuesday due to margin pressures following a huge sell-off in gold and silver futures. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.61 a barrel after reaching a five-month high of $42.94 earlier in the session.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide unemployment data for July later this morning, with forecasts putting the jobless rate at 3.9 percent - down from 4.3 percent in June.

