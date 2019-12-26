South Korea Bourse Expected To Crack 2,200-Point Mark

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 0.7 percent. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,200-point plateau and it may see additional support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, with markets expected to ride upward momentum into next year. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firm and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday as the financials and technology stocks were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index added rose 7.85 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 2,197.93 after trading between 2,183.90 and 2,198.01. Volume was 562 million shares worth 4.61 trillion won. There were 608 gainers and 230 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.44 percent, while KB Financial eased 0.10 percent, Hana Financial gathered 1.05 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.73 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.83 percent, LG Display advanced 1.28 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.07 percent, POSCO perked 1.25 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.82 percent, KEPCO sank 0.90 percent, Hyundai Motors rose 0.41 percent and Kia Motors perked 0.89 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher in light volume on Thursday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 105.94 points or 0.37 percent to 28,621, while the NASDAQ gained 69.51 points or 0.78 percent to 9.022.39 and the S&P 500 rose 16.53 points or 0.51 percent to 3,239.91.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks continually reach new record highs in recent sessions. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street in recent weeks.

Stocks have continued to trudge higher despite a lack of major catalysts, with traders seemingly reluctant to cash in on recent gains amid worries about missing out on further upside.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.

