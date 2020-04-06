South Korea Bourse Draws Another Green Light

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, jumping more than 100 points or 6.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,790-point plateau it's got a solid lead again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism that the Covid-19 curve may finally be flattening. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are also tipped to open in the green.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, oil companies, industrials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 66.44 points or 3.85 percent to finish at 1,791.88 after trading between 1,742.67 and 1,794.19.

Among the actives, S-Oil skyrocketed 8.12 percent, while SK Innovation increased 5.24 percent, Shinhan Financial collected 3.01 percent, KB Financial accelerated 5.46 percent, Hana Financial soared 6.25 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 3.62 percent, LG Electronics gained 2.51 percent, SK Hynix jumped 4.40 percent, POSCO perked 2.55 percent, SK Telecom spiked 4.10 percent, KEPCO rose 0.79 percent, Hyundai Motors added 2.90 percent and Kia Motors surged 5.51 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Monday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 1,627.46 points or 7.73 percent to 22,679.99, while the NASDAQ soared 540.15 points or 7.33 percent to 7,913.24 and the S&P 500 spiked 175.03 points or 7.03 percent to end at 2,663.68.

The rally on Wall Street came as the reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots showed signs of easing over the weekend. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State fell to 594 on Sunday from 630 on Saturday, reflecting the first daily decrease.

Reports of decreases in the number of new infections and deaths in European countries like Italy and Spain also generated positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday after moving up in the previous two sessions due to the postponement of a meeting between leading oil producers. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June ended down $2.26 or 8 percent at $26.08 a barrel.

