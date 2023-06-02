South Korea bought some 26,800 tonnes rice in tender in May- traders

HAMBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. in May purchased an estimated 26,800 tonnes of rice expected to be sourced from Vietnam and Thailand in an international tender for up to 43,500 tonnes which closed on April 25, European traders said on Friday.

The purchase involved non-glutinous brown long grain rice and short grain rice in a series of consignments for arrival in South Korea in 2023 between July 1 and Sept. 30, they said.

Prices ranged between $534.29 and $649.00 a tonne c&f, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

