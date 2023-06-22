News & Insights

South Korea bought estimated 16,800 metric tons rice in tender- traders

June 22, 2023 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. purchased an estimated 16,800 metric tons of rice largely to be sourced from Vietnam in an international tender for up to 62,200 metric tons which closed on June 8, European traders said on Thursday.

The purchase involved one consignment of about 16,600 metric tons of Vietnamese origin non-glutinous long grain brown rice bought at an estimated $674.00 a metric ton c&f for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 30, 2023, traders said.

A small volume of about 200 metric tons of non-glutinous milled brown long grain rice to be sourced from Thailand was bought at about $1,150 a metric ton also for September arrival.

No purchases were reported of other consignments also sought in the tender. Results of the corporation’s tenders are often available only some time after the offer deadline.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

