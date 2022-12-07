Commodities

South Korea bought about 65,000 tonnes GMO-free soybeans - traders

December 07, 2022 — 12:09 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has bought about 65,000 tonnes of soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) in an international tender for up to 70,000 tonnes which closed on Dec. 5, European traders said on Wednesday.

The purchase involved 25,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea in January 2024, 20,000 tonnes for arrival in February 2024 and 20,000 tonnes for arrival in June 2024.

The corporation regularly buys supplies for arrival several years in advance.

