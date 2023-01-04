South Korea bought about 6,000 tonnes GMO-free soybeans - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has bought about 6,000 tonnes of food-grade soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) in an international tender for up to 25,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The soybeans were sought in the tender from any worldwide origins for arrival in a series of consignments between December 2023 and June 2024. The agency regularly buys supplies with delivery following several years later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

