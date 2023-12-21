South Korea bought about 16,000 metric tons GMO-free soybeans - traders

HAMBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has bought about 16,000 metric tons of soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) in international tenders for up to 20,000 metric tons which closed on Dec. 5 with price negotiations continuing into last week, European traders said on Thursday.

The tenders sought soybeans shipped in containers for deferred delivery, with arrival in South Korea between Dec. 2024 and May 2025. The corporation had sought renewed price offers in the tenders last week, traders said.

The purchase involved an estimated 12,000 tons expected to be sourced from the United States and some 4,000 tons sourced from Canada, traders said. Prices were unavailable.

The corporation regularly buys supplies for arrival several years in advance.

