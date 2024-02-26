News & Insights

South Korea bought 172,300 T wheat from U.S., Canada, Australia

February 26, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters

HAMBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 172,300 metric tons of wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender on Friday, European traders said on Monday.

The purchase involved a series of different wheat types for shipment in May and June and was all made on FOB (free on board) terms.

The total comprised an estimated 85,900 tons of U.S. wheat in two consignments, about 50,000 tons from Australia and some 36,400 tons from Canada, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates are still possible later.

