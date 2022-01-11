US Markets
South Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

South Korea has authorised the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday.

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea has authorised the use of Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine, the food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korean vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd 302440.KS said it will produce the Novavax vaccine.

The two-dose, protein-based vaccine has secured authorisations from European Union regulators and the World Health Organization.

It has been authorised in India, Indonesia and the Philippines, where Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India, will supply it.

Novavax is awaiting approval in Japan, where its vaccine would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T.

South Korea has already authorised vaccines made by AstraZeneca Inc AZN.L, Moderna Inc AZN.L, Pfizer PFE.N and Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Janssen.

