South Korea, Australia central banks renew currency swap agreement

February 06, 2023 — 12:00 am EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said it renewed on Monday a currency swap agreement with its Australian counterpart, valued at 9.6 trillion won or A$12 billion, for five years until early 2028.

The agreement, first signed in 2014, allows either party to exchange funds in own currency for the other currency under pre-set terms.

The Bank of Korea and the Reserve Bank of Australia have since renewed the agreement several times.

($1 = 1,246.9200 won)

($1 = 1.4432 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.