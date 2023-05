SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - South Korea and Australia's defence chiefs agreed on Tuesday to step up defence cooperation, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The ministry also said it expressed willingness to join Australia-led multinational military drills.

