SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of August fell 16.5% from the same period the year before, customs agency data showed on Monday.

Imports dropped 27.9%, bringing the trade balance for the period to a deficit of $3.57 billion.

