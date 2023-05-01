South Korea April inflation eases to 14-month low, matches expectations

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation eased for a third consecutive month to a 14-month low in April on an annual basis, data showed on Tuesday, supporting the market's perception that the central bank's policy tightening cycle is over.

The consumer price index stood 3.7% higher in April than a year earlier, the Statistics Korea data showed, marking the slowest growth since February last year and following a 4.2% increase in March.

It roughly matched a 3.75% rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

