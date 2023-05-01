News & Insights

South Korea April inflation eases to 14-month low, matches expectations

Credit: REUTERS/DAEWOUNG KIM

May 01, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation eased for a third consecutive month to a 14-month low in April on an annual basis, data showed on Tuesday, supporting the market's perception that the central bank's policy tightening cycle is over.

The consumer price index stood 3.7% higher in April than a year earlier, the Statistics Korea data showed, marking the slowest growth since February last year and following a 4.2% increase in March.

It roughly matched a 3.75% rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.