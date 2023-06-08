News & Insights

South Korea April current account in red for third month this year

June 08, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's current account balance logged its third monthly deficit for this year in April, reversing a slim surplus in the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country posted a deficit of $0.79 billion in April, after a revised $0.16 billion surplus in March, according to the Bank of Korea. That brought this year's cumulative deficit to $5.37 billion.

The balance of primary income swung to a deficit for the first time in a year, though marginally by $0.09 billion, while that of goods logged a surplus of $0.58 billion and services a $1.21 billion deficit.

