South Korea Aims to Conduct Its Trade Finance on a Blockchain by 2021

By Landon Manning

South Korea is planning a major new expansion of its use of blockchain technology, aiming to make sweeping changes to its financial sector as a whole by 2021.

This information came from a press release sent out by South Korea Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki on October 14, 2019. As Hong laid out in the release, tools like blockchains, AI and other big data technologies will be used to revolutionize the already-existing infrastructure for trade finance in the country.

Hoping to use the advantages of distributed ledger technology, such as the ability to verify and keep track of data without the need for a human component, South Korean officials expect to make these major shifts to the financial industry by 2021. Hong claimed that, in the country, “We will build a digital trading platform that can be easily and conveniently used in all stages of export, such as contracts, customs and logistics.”

It was also revealed that a key component of this strategy will be the formation of a Digital Trade Blockchain Foundation, involving a partnership between local banks, trade associations, government entities and more to promote the use of distributed ledgers for streamlining the entire financial industry in South Korea. Additional senior members of the Korean government are participating in this ambitious national project, with Vice Minister of Commerce and Industry Chung Seung-il stating, “We will make trade more convenient by integrating and providing trade information and export support services of government and trade organizations.”

Over the past several years in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry, South Korea has proven itself to be a capable powerhouse in the development and practical application of new business solutions. Even before the announcement of this coordinated government strategy, a variety of international businesses have already begun targeting South Korea as fertile new ground to roll out sophisticated private blockchain endeavors. Covering a range of interests from international finance to telecommunications, the demonstrated level of support seems primed to expand with a future wave of official government enticement programs.

The goal of making sweeping changes to the nation’s entire financial sphere within a timespan of less than two years seems particularly ambitious. However, based on both the wide range of support that this coalition has as well as the preexisting business interests that could become involved with the project, it seems very doable.

