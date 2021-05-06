South Korea 5-year credit default swaps hit lowest since 2008

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to South Korea in the credit default swaps (CDS) market dropped to the lowest in over a decade on Thursday, Refinitiv data showed, amid indications that the economy was recovering from the pandemic.

South Korea reported a 41.1% surge in exports in April after its gross domestic product growth accelerated in the first quarter, as global demand rose and the government maintained support for ailing small businesses.

"If last year was about hanging-in-there, this year (the economy) is set for a turnaround," Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said in a news event.

The drop in CDS premium "is meaningful as many other economies saw theirs rising since April", he added.

Five-year CDS KRGV5YUSAC=MG for South Korea fell to 18.92 points, having fallen 3 basis points since early April, Refinitiv data showed. That was the lowest since 2008.

That for China rose 2 basis points to 37 basis points as of Thursday afternoon, while data for Japan remained unchanged at 17 basis points for the same period.

The drop comes even as North Korea continues to ratchet up tensions, lashing out at the United States over the weekend in a series of statements saying recent comments from Washington were proof of a hostile policy that requires a corresponding response from Pyongyang.

South Korea's finance ministry expects the economy to expand 3% to 4% this year, after contracting by 1.0% in 2020.

The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to grow 3.6% this year.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

