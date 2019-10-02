South Jersey Industries (SJI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.59, changing hands as low as $31.49 per share. South Jersey Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.06 per share, with $36.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.