South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.30

The board of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 2nd of July, with investors receiving US$0.30 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

South Jersey Industries' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, South Jersey Industries' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 13.6% over the next 12 months. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

South Jersey Industries Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:SJI Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.66 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.21. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.2% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

South Jersey Industries May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. South Jersey Industries hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.6% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

We'd also point out that South Jersey Industries has issued stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about South Jersey Industries' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think South Jersey Industries is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, South Jersey Industries has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

