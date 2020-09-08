South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.295 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SJI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SJI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.09, the dividend yield is 5.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJI was $22.09, representing a -33.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.45 and a 12.59% increase over the 52 week low of $19.62.

SJI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). Zacks Investment Research reports SJI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.42%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.