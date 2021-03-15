South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.71% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJI was $27.93, representing a -7.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.25 and a 53.13% increase over the 52 week low of $18.24.

SJI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). SJI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports SJI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.9%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SJI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 43.99% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of SJI at 4.99%.

