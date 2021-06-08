South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SJI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.57, the dividend yield is 4.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJI was $27.57, representing a -6.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.45 and a 51.15% increase over the 52 week low of $18.24.

SJI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra Energy (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). SJI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports SJI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.47%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SJI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 20.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SJI at 8.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.