South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.59, the dividend yield is 5.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJI was $24.59, representing a -15.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.24 and a 20.07% increase over the 52 week low of $20.48.

SJI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). SJI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports SJI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.33%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sji Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SJI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 4.27% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of SJI at 7.47%.

