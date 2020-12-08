South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SJI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.76, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJI was $22.76, representing a -31.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.43 and a 24.78% increase over the 52 week low of $18.24.

SJI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). Zacks Investment Research reports SJI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40.18%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SJI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 12.48% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of SJI at 4.43%.

