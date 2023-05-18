SOUTH INDIAN BANK (NSE:SOUTHBANK) Price Target Decreased by 7.09% to 20.06

The average one-year price target for SOUTH INDIAN BANK (NSE:SOUTHBANK) has been revised to 20.06 / share. This is an decrease of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 21.59 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from the latest reported closing price of 16.35 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,250K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,643K shares, representing a decrease of 16.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUTHBANK by 6.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,475K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,440K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,976K shares, representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUTHBANK by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5,519K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUTHBANK by 31.96% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,961K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

