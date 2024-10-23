South Harz Potash Urges Shift to Digital Communications

News & Insights

South Harz Potash Ltd (AU:SHP) has released an update.

South Harz Potash Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 28, urging shareholders to embrace electronic communication to cut costs and enhance efficiency. With legislative changes now allowing shareholders to choose digital delivery, the company is encouraging the switch to email notifications for quicker and more secure updates.

