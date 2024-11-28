South Harz Potash Secures Strong Support at AGM

South Harz Potash Ltd (AU:SHP) has released an update.

South Harz Potash Ltd announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed with a strong majority, signifying solid shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of Dr. Reinout Koopmans as a director and the ratification of prior share and option placements. This outcome is expected to bolster investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

